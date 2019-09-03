Huawei says to spend more than $300 mln a year in funding for universities

Reuters





HONG KONG/CHENGDU, China, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Huawei plans to spend more than $300 million a year in research funding for universities, a senior company executive said on Tuesday, even as the Chinese firm fights a U.S. trade ban from that has hurt its business and academia tie-ups.

William Xu, president of the telecommunications equipment maker's institute of strategic research, made the comments at a company event in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has been fighting a trade ban from Washington that has hurt its business since May and could cut off its access to essential U.S. suppliers.

Xu said it was only a few institutions which had suspended their ties with the firm and that Huawei would allocate funding to institutions where the company was still welcomed.

"This ($300 million a year) amount is only going to increase, not decrease from now on," he said.

He also said the firm shipped more than 200,000 fifth-generation (5G) network telecommunication base stations to markets around the world, up from 150,000 disclosed in July.