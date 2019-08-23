Quantcast

Huawei says "fully prepared" to deal with U.S. restrictions

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday it is "fully prepared" to live and work with U.S. trade restrictions, and there is no impact to its business from Washington's decision this week to extend a reprieve allowing it to buy supplies from U.S. firms.

Eric Xu, Huawei's deputy chairman, made the remarks at a news conference to introduce new artificial intelligence chips at its headquarters in Shenzhen.

