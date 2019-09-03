Huawei offers to make source code available to Japanese govt

Reuters





TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Huawei has offered to make its source code available to the Japanese government, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The move is to alleviate security concerns, Kyodo said without adding any details.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Huawei has offered to make its source code available to the Japanese government, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The move is to alleviate security concerns, Kyodo said without adding any details.