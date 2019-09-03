Quantcast

Huawei offers to make source code available to Japanese govt

By Reuters

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Huawei has offered to make its source code available to the Japanese government, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday.

The move is to alleviate security concerns, Kyodo said without adding any details.

