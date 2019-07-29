Quantcast

Huawei market share rises to 38% as China smartphone market declines-Canalys

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies extended its lead in the declining China smartphone market in the second quarter, with its market share rising to 38% as all other top vendors lost ground, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

Smartphone shipment in the world's largest smartphone market declined for the 9th consecutive quarter by 6% in the three months ended June to 97.6 million units, Canalys said.

Huawei shipped 37.3 million smartphones in China in the second quarter, up 31% year-on-year. That represented 64% of Huawei's worldwide smartphone shipment in the quarter, according to Canalys.





