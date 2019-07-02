Huawei founder downplays effect of promised Trump reprieve - FT

Reuters





July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's move to relax a ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment will not have "much impact" on its business as it adjusts to a new era of American hostility, the Financial Times quoted Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei as saying on Tuesday.

Trump said on Saturday the ban was unfair to U.S. suppliers, who were upset that they could not sell parts and components to Huawei without U.S. government approval.

In May, Huawei was put on a U.S. list that restricts U.S. tech firms such as Alphabet Inc'sGoogle from doing business with the Chinese telecom network gear maker, viewed as a security risk by Washington amid trade tensions with Beijing.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

