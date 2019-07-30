HTLF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.99, changing hands as high as $49.49 per share. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTLF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.8031 per share, with $61.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.89.
