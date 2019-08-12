HTLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.37, changing hands as low as $19.34 per share. Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $17 per share, with $21.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.34.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »