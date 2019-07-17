HTHT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as low as $32.47 per share. Huazhu Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $45.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.68.
