HTHT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.96, changing hands as high as $35.20 per share. Huazhu Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $45.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.97.
