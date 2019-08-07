HTGC Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 8/19/19. As a percentage of HTGC's recent stock price of $13.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.46%, so look for shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital to trade 2.46% lower - all else being equal - when HTGC shares open for trading on 8/9/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.5699 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.95.

In Wednesday trading, Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

