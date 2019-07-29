Quantcast

Hsu will join Gundlach as co-manager of DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund

By Reuters

Reuters


By Jennifer Ablan

July 29 (Reuters) - Andrew Hsu, who heads the global infrastructure and asset-backed securities (ABS) group at Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital, will join Gundlach and Philip Barach as co-manager of the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund , an SEC filing said on Monday.

The addition of a co-portfolio manager at DoubleLine Total Return reflects investor demand for big, actively managed core bond funds.

The fund has more than $53.3 billion in assets under management and has a five-year annualized return of 3.26% as of July 26, surpassing 78 percent of its peer category for the time period, according to data from Morningstar, which gives it an overall four-star rating.

DoubleLine Total Return is one of four of the five largest actively managed core bond funds whose assets have grown year to date. The others are Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund (MWTIX), Dodge & Cox Income Fund and the Strategic Advisers Core Income Fund . Also, the Pimco Total Return Bond Fund (PTTRX) is slightly up from its assets under management at the end of 2018.

Hsu is co-manager of the DoubleLine Infrastructure Income fund, which has a three-year track record and an overall four-star Morningstar rating for risk-adjusted performance versus 549 funds in Morningstar's Intermediate Core Plus Bond fund category as of May 31.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DBLTX ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar