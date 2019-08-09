HSBC's 'discos' jump after volte-face

Reuters





By Helene Durand and Tom Revell

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Prices on some of HSBC's legacy Tier 2 bonds jumped last week after the bank said it would change the securities' regulatory treatment, reversing a decision it had made just over a year ago.

HSBC took the market by surprise last May when it said securities that were previously partly recognised by HSBC Holdings in its consolidated capital as Tier 2 capital under transitional arrangements (so-called grandfathering) would be recognised as fully eligible Tier 2 instruments.

But in a volte-face last Monday, HSBC said that US$9bn notional of Tier 2 securities that it had previously considered fully eligible would now be grandfathered only as far as June 2025.

It added that US$1.7bn of notional securities it had previously designated as grandfathered as Tier 2 would no longer be included in Tier 2 capital for the group.

One of discos, a US$750m perpetual jumped by almost 5.5 points, according to Refinitiv data, to be quoted at a 73.69 cash price, with the other grandfathered Tier 2 bonds following a similar pattern.

The move follows the formation of an ad hoc bondholder group last year that had questioned HSBC's reclassification decision.

Holders of 27% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the discos, represented by law firm Akin Gump, had written to the bank in 2018 highlighting various concerns, in particular in light of the introduction of capital requirement regulations in January 2014.

These included "inconsistency and lack of transparency regarding the basis on which HSBC determined that it was now [four years after the CRR came into effect] appropriate to redesignate the discos as fully eligible Tier 2 securities under the CRR".

BLUE-SKY THINKING

But while the decision to change the bonds' classification again provided some balm to their trading performance, Lloyd Harris, a fund manager at Merian Global Investors, said he doubted whether it changed anything about the prospect of the bonds either being called or being included in a liability management.

"This is still very cheap funding for the bank," he said.

The above-mentioned US$750m disco pays a coupon of six-month Libor plus 25bp, for example.

"They may call them in 2025, they may not," Harris said. "Whether they count as Tier 2 or not is a bonus for the bank. I am not sure they will call them given it's still such unbelievably cheap funding. I don't really get the investment thesis on these bonds. I think it's blue-sky thinking to think that they'll be taken out by 2025."

He added that while there may be an outside chance that HSBC will tender the bonds, it was likely do so only when the market was weak.

His view was echoed by Jackie Ineke, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"We believe banks will treat discos linked to their value as cheap perpetual funding, rather than whether it has Tier 2 or TLAC/MREL value. With most paying ~10bp, where banks have any need for market funding, these make sense to leave outstanding," she wrote in a note.

By last Friday, the discos had retraced some of their gains, with the US dollar bond quoted at 73.

The jump in price in HSBC's old Tier 2 bond contrasted with that of a similar Barclays US$600m priced in 1985, that was up one point compared with Friday's close, quoted at 70.80, on Tradeweb, reflecting the minimal chance that it will be called.

AT1 NEXT

With its second-half results now out, HSBC also reiterated its intention to raise Additional Tier 1 debt, adding that a newly announced share buy-back would not prevent it from selling AT1 notes.

The lender said it would buy back up to US$1bn of shares, set to begin shortly, with the UK issuer yet to get started on its 2019 AT1 issuance target.

HSBC was at times last year blocked from issuing AT1s while conducting share buy-backs and has in the past cited technical rules as preventing it from being in the market with AT1s and buying back shares at the same time.

But in its first-half results, the bank said it is now comfortable issuing AT1s while conducting an ordinary share buy-back on the back of updated legal guidance.

The UK bank continues to expect its 2019 AT1 issuance to be in the low single digits, US dollar equivalent.

So far this year, the only benchmark issuance from HSBC Holdings - the group's issuing entity for external AT1, T2 and loss-absorbing senior - has been in holdco senior format, of which it has issued US$8.1bn-equivalent.

The cash price of the bank's most recent AT1, a £1bn 5.875% perp non-call September 2026 issue, was quoted at 104.45 last Friday.

The broader AT1 market has also been under pressure, caught up in the more general credit market weakness that took a turn for the worse in recent days as trade tensions between US and China escalate and Brexit-related headlines take their toll on spreads.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch CoCo index jumped to 4.96% last week, off the 4.65% 2019 low it hit in early July.