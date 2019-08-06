Quantcast

HSBC slashes U.S. and German government bond yield forecasts

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Tuesday that it had cut its forecasts for U.S. and German government bond yields, reflecting growing expectations for lower interest rates and low inflation for longer.

The bank now expects the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to end the year at 1.5%, down from a previous forecast of 2.1%.

It was trading at around 1.75% on Tuesday .

HSBC also lowered its forecasts for German bond yields, predicting the 10-year Bund yield would end the year at minus 0.8% from minus 0.2% previously . The Bund yield is trading at around minus 0.5%.

The British bank said it expected U.S. and German 10-year bond yields to hit the same levels at the end of 2020 too.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar