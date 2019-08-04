Quantcast

HSBC says CEO John Flint to step down

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment."

The change comes nearly one-and-a-half years after Flint took helm was announced along with its results, initially scheduled for later on Monday, which showed first-half pretax profit rose 15.9%.

The lender also declared a further buyback of $1 billion, defying some analysts' expectations it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.

Noel Quinn, 57, the head of its Global Commercial Banking unit will hold the role of interim CEO, the lender said in a statement.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar