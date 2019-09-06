HSBC Issues Blockchain-Based Letter of Credit in China

By Landon Manning

On September 3, 2019, HSBC announced that it had used blockchain technology to process letters of credit for transactions on the Chinese yuan, marking a world first.

HSBC, originally founded in the 1800s as the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, is a major multinational investment bank still primarily based in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

A critical function for the daily operation of banks worldwide, letters of credit are formal guarantees from a bank that, over the course of a transaction, sellers will receive their appropriate funds from purchasers. HSBC claimed that the use of the Voltron blockchain infrastructure to power these letters of credit allowed the exchange of documents to take place over the course of a single day, instead of the 5 to 10 days that is an industry standard for this sort of process.

According to the South China Morning Post’scoverage of the development, there are a variety of economic factors at play leading HSBC to believe in the long-term profitability of the experiment. At present, it claims, the processing of letters of credit both within China and between China and other nations was worth some $750 billion in the last year alone.

This first blockchain-based transaction was conducted between an electronics company in Hong Kong and its parent company in mainland China; in other words, still technically within the same nation-state, but between two regions in a particularly contentious moment geopolitically. Just this past month, for example, the value of bitcoin in Hong Kong has spiked as a direct result of the massive waves of unrest between the city and the country’s mainland. Nevertheless, this letter of credit transaction went off not only without a hitch but also with far more efficiency than the usual standard for regions not stricken by conflict.

The Morning Post’s coverage also noted that, although HSBC has conducted several trial runs using Voltron’s blockchain technology to speed up the process of making letters of credit within the past several months, this is the first such attempt to use the Chinese yuan as the underlying currency. This reflects an ongoing strategy by the Chinese government to make the yuan a more routinely-acceptable currency for international business deals, much as the U.S. dollar is today.

Ajay Sharma, HSBC’s head of global trade and receivables finance for the Asia-Pacific region, claimed that the ideal use case for this plan is a commercially viable model using blockchain technology on a wider scale.

“We are hoping that we will have something by [the] end of the year, maybe the first quarter of next year, where will we know from Voltron what it costs, at which point, a lot of banks who might be sitting on the sidelines will be able to make a decision,” Sharma said, per Reuters.

The successful implementation of this technology certainly has the potential to change not only the worldwide blockchain ecosystem but also the international standing of Chinese finance.