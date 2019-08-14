HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.01, the dividend yield is 5.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSBC was $37.01, representing a -19.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.17 and a 0.82% increase over the 52 week low of $36.71.

HSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ) and People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT ). HSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports HSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.73%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSBC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund ( ADRU )

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund ( ADRD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ADRU with an increase of 1.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HSBC at 5.11%.