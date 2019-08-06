HSBC Global Asset Management names Nicolas Moreau as CEO

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management has appointed Nicolas Moreau as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he will join the $500 billion business in September.

Moreau, former head of AXA France and Deutsche Bank's DWS unit, replaces Sri Chandrasekharan, who will be moving into another senior role within HSBC Group, the lender's asset management business said.

Moreau will be based in London, it added.

Earlier in the week, HSBC'sJohn Flint was ousted as CEO after just 18 months in the role, in a move the bank said was needed to speed up progress on priority areas.