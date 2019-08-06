Quantcast

HSBC Global Asset Management names Nicolas Moreau as CEO

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management has appointed Nicolas Moreau as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that he will join the $500 billion business in September.

Moreau, former head of AXA France and Deutsche Bank's DWS unit, replaces Sri Chandrasekharan, who will be moving into another senior role within HSBC Group, the lender's asset management business said.

Moreau will be based in London, it added.

Earlier in the week, HSBC'sJohn Flint was ousted as CEO after just 18 months in the role, in a move the bank said was needed to speed up progress on priority areas.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar