HSBC can use some lobbying flair in China

By Christopher Beddor

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC , could use some lobbying flair in China. The bank's Greater China head has left, just days after the abrupt exit of the group's chief executive, John Flint. Shake-ups happen. This one, though, leaves gaps at the top as the $152 billion lender faces heat in Beijing over its cooperation in a U.S. probe into mainland telecoms giant Huawei.

Reuters reported in February that details from an internal HSBC investigation into Huawei's connections to a suspected front company in Iran were used by the U.S. Department of Justice to help bring a criminal case against Meng Wanzhou, the telecom-equipment maker's chief financial officer. In recent weeks, Chinese media have openly speculated that the link may earn the bank a spot on an official "unreliable entities list", still being drawn up by Beijing.

Few details about the register are clear, including the exact consequences of being named. But the prospect is serious enough to prompt questions at the bank's quarterly earnings call. Chairman Mark Tucker pointed to the lender's more than 150-year presence in China and said operations there continued as normal.

That's certainly the case for now, but there is plenty at stake. HSBC has prioritised growth in Asia, and enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta and mainland China last year. About 10% of the lender's staff are located in the mainland. It has also been a vocal supporter of flagship policies such as the Belt and Road Initiative. Any sort of retaliation from Beijing could quickly dent those plans. Its new bosses will need to be diplomats, as much as bankers.

- HSBC said on Aug. 9 that its Greater China Chief Executive Helen Wong was leaving the bank. Earlier in the week, HSBC had announced the unexpected departure of its group CEO, John Flint.

- Wong decided to pursue an external opportunity, a HSBC spokeswoman said. Her role will be split among other executives.

