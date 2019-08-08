HSBC appoints O'Byrne as interim global commercial banking boss

Quantcast

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - HSBC has named Barry O'Byrne as interim head of its global commercial banking division, succeeding Noel Quinn who became the bank's interim chief executive on Monday.

O'Byrne joined HSBC as Group General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the unit in 2017, responsible for the delivery of strategic change initiatives, data and analytics, middle office and the leadership of regional chief operating officers, HSBC said in a statement.

He will join HSBC's group Management Board in his new interim position, which is subject to regulatory approval.





