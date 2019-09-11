H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

H&R Block, Inc. ( HRB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.45, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRB was $24.45, representing a -17.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.62 and a 6.49% increase over the 52 week low of $22.96.

HRB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). HRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports HRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.67%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HRB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HRB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF ( FTXD )

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM )

Deep Value ETF ( DVP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 7.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HRB at 6.05%.