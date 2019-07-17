HQY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.36, changing hands as high as $74.58 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.29 per share, with $101.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.43.
