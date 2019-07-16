HPQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.48, changing hands as high as $21.61 per share. HP Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.06 per share, with $27.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.56.
