HPP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.41, changing hands as low as $32.08 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.12 per share, with $35.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.30.
