HPE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.82, changing hands as high as $14.83 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0868 per share, with $17.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.84.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »