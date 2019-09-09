Quantcast

HPE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.82, changing hands as high as $14.83 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0868 per share, with $17.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.84.

