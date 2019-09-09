HP Inc. (HPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

HP Inc. ( HPQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.1, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPQ was $19.1, representing a -29.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.08 and a 11.7% increase over the 52 week low of $17.10.

HPQ is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) and International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ). HPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.41%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPQ as a top-10 holding:

ARK ETF Trust ( IZRL )

ARK ETF Trust ( PRNT )

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ( ONEY )

Hartford Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF ( ROUS )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 3.1% over the last 100 days. IZRL has the highest percent weighting of HPQ at 5.28%.