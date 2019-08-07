HP Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.71, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of HP's recent stock price of $42.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to trade 1.66% lower - all else being equal - when HP shares open for trading on 8/9/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $41.67 per share, with $73.74 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.85.

In Wednesday trading, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »