Howard Hughes hires Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


June 27 Reuters - Real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp has hired Centerview Partners to explore strategic alternatives that include a sale of the company, CNBC on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Shares of the company surged nearly 23% on the news.

It is not clear whether the company is well suited to the public markets as it has diverse assets that does not lend itself to the recurring and predictable cash flows real estate investors may be looking for, said the report, citing sources familiar with the board's thinking.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.





