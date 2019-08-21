How Young Investors Find the Next Google

(1:00) - How Is Generation Z Getting Involved With Investing

(4:15) - The Alternative Ways Of Investing: Startups, Apps and Campus Incubators

(11:30) - How Is Gen Z Investment Ideas?

(17:40) - Streaming Services, Social Media and Brokerage Accounts

(23:50) - Episode Roundup: GOOGL, UBER, LYFT, APTX, CSCO, DPZ

Welcome to Episode #190 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she's joined by Zacks summer intern, Mitchell Moore, to talk about how young investors can find stock ideas and hot trends from their own dorm rooms.

What if You Knew About Google?

In the 1990s two PhD students in Computer Science at Stanford founded a company they called Google (GOOGL) . But they didn't go it alone.

Stanford, its faculty and staff, was heavily involved including giving them seed money.

In exchange, the Office of Technology Licensing took a 15% royalty revenue. Stanford, other faculty, and the Google founders also had initial stakes.

When Google went IPO, Stanford was able to cash in. It has cashed in before, including on companies like Cisco (CSCO) .

And they aren't the only university doing so with start-ups created on campus. Many schools have Offices of Licensing now.

A few years ago, Northwestern faculty helped seed biopharmaceutical company Aptinyx (APTX) , which discovers therapies for nervous system and brain disorders including Parkinson's.

It was able to cash in with Aptinyx went public in 2018.

Your Roommate: The Next Mark Zuckerberg?

What if your college roommate was involved in working in one of the labs that was doing some of this ground breaking research?

The work may never develop into a company that goes public, which, after all could be years down the line, but it provides investors with ideas as to what areas are the hot R&D ideas.

And it might not even be in biopharma.

There may be an app, a social media company or some other start-up that everyone is clamoring to use like it was with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.

Or maybe students start to see a trend.

Take ride-sharing. Students were among the first to grab onto the idea when Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) first burst on the scene.

What does the trend look like in investing in it now?

You'll find out the answer to this and other questions young investors should be asking about finding good stock ideas on this week's episode.

