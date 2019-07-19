Quantcast

How To YieldBoost Weis Markets To 11.4% Using Options

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Shareholders of Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK) looking to boost their income beyond the stock's 3.4% annualized dividend yield can sell the January 2020 covered call at the $40 strike and collect the premium based on the $1.45 bid, which annualizes to an additional 8% rate of return against the current stock price (at Stock Options Channel we call this the YieldBoost ), for a total of 11.4% annualized rate in the scenario where the stock is not called away. Any upside above $40 would be lost if the stock rises there and is called away, but WMK shares would have to climb 10.1% from current levels for that to happen, meaning that in the scenario where the stock is called, the shareholder has earned a 14.1% return from this trading level, in addition to any dividends collected before the stock was called.

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Weis Markets, Inc., looking at the dividend history chart for WMK below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 3.4% annualized dividend yield.

WMK+Dividend+History+Chart

Below is a chart showing WMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in red:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the January 2020 covered call at the $40 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $40. ( Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked ). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Weis Markets, Inc. (considering the last 251 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $36.42) to be 26%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the WMK Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.

Top YieldBoost Calls of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: WMK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar