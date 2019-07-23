How to Win on Stocks with a Trade War

(0:20) - China's Troubles With Tariff's

(4:50) - Tariff impacts On Europe and Global Markets

(7:00) - Are We At The Beginning Of A Earnings Recession?

(8:05) - John Blanks Top Stock Picks

Last month we talked about the ongoing world trade situation not showing any sign of a silver lining on the horizon. We're going to follow-up on that now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. China's economy and businesses are showing more visible signs of pain from the trade war, as recent data on producer prices and exports revealed. You were just in Beijing a few days ago. Did you see any evidence of this first hand?

2. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reportedly had a call with his Chinese counterparts last Thursday, July 18 th . He said "complicated issues" still remain in the trade war. Are these issues any different than the ones we've already heard about?

3. The tariff heat also includes Europe. What's going on there?

4. What does all this mean for the overall health of the global economy and global market s?

5. Here in the U.S., the Q2 earnings season is under way. Do you think we'll see companies exposed to tariffs take a particularly strong hit?

6. The earnings decline is expected to last through Q3. That'll make three consecutive quarters o f earnings decline. Are we looking at the beginning of an earnings recession?

7. Top Stocks on your radar include UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and BHP Billiton (BHP), why?

That's the story on the Global Markets with Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.