Quantcast

How to Win on Stocks with a Trade War

By John Blank,

Shutterstock photo

  • (0:20) - China's Troubles With Tariff's
  • (4:50) - Tariff impacts On Europe and Global Markets
  • (7:00) - Are We At The Beginning Of A Earnings Recession?
  • (8:05) - John Blanks Top Stock Picks
  • Podcast@Zacks.com

Last month we talked about the ongoing world trade situation not showing any sign of a silver lining on the horizon. We're going to follow-up on that now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. China's economy and businesses are showing more visible signs of pain from the trade war, as recent data on producer prices and exports revealed. You were just in Beijing a few days ago. Did you see any evidence of this first hand?

2. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reportedly had a call with his Chinese counterparts last Thursday, July 18 th . He said "complicated issues" still remain in the trade war. Are these issues any different than the ones we've already heard about?

3. The tariff heat also includes Europe. What's going on there?

4. What does all this mean for the overall health of the global economy and global market s?

5. Here in the U.S., the Q2 earnings season is under way. Do you think we'll see companies exposed to tariffs take a particularly strong hit?

6. The earnings decline is expected to last through Q3. That'll make three consecutive quarters o f earnings decline. Are we looking at the beginning of an earnings recession?

7. Top Stocks on your radar include UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and BHP Billiton (BHP), why?

That's the story on the Global Markets with Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Billiton Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: UNH , LMT , BHP


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar