Nine weeks ago, our fellow income investors were concerned about rising tariff tensions and falling stock prices. (Sound familiar?) So, in late May, we discussed seven dividend payers (yielding 6% on average) that wouldnaEURtmt go down if stocks-at-large kept dropping.

The broader markets soon reversed, as they usually do when pessimism is running high. But our defensive dividend machines did even better. Five out of my seven aEURoenever go downaEUR plays beat the S&P 500. On average they returned 12.5% (including their big dividends) over the last nine weeks. A percent a week or better will sure boost your retirement account quickly!

Big Gains in 9 Weeks



As you can see, the winners really ran. Their May resilience (the fact that they finished that month higher when most other stocks were creamed ) carried over and continues today. Their investors are still riding high with fast double-digit gains that sailed through last weekaEURtms selloff:

Never Go Down, Usually Go Up



Of course these dividend trees wonaEURtmt continue growing to the sky. These hot stocks will eventually take a break. And that will leave anyone sitting on these profits with two choices:

Sit on your hands and keep banking the big dividend, or Book the 12.5% gains on these shares and hop on the next income horse with double-digit upside over the next 9 weeks.

Both approaches can work, and itaEURtms possible to employ them together in a single retirement portfolio. You can think of one bucket of dividend payers as your long-term positions, and the next one as your aEURoerent-a-payeraEUR portfolio.

Regardless of our timeframe, we are only going to deal with high quality dividend payers. Fundamentals such as profits, cash flows, payout ratios and business prospects tell us aEURoewhat to buy.aEUR Next, depending on your personality (and return requirements!) we should determine aEURoewhen to buyaEURaEUR"and also sell.

Strategy #1: Buy Right, Sit Tight and Add Smartly

My Contrarian Income Report service provides a safe, heartburn-free way to retire on dividends and enjoy some price upside, too. We donaEURtmt overtrade. In fact, in four years, weaEURtmve only sold 13 positions! ThataEURtms about three sales per year.

We donaEURtmt have to sell often because we buy high quality, high paying stocks and funds when their prices are cheap . Our contrarian approach helps us aEURoetimeaEUR our entries by focusing on plays when they are out-of-favor and hence in the bargain bin.

For example, we bought PDIaEURtms sister fund, the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund ( PCI ) , in May 2016. The talented PIMCO team has handpicked a portfolio of 835 high paying bonds, which have powered our 8% and 9%, yields.

These bonds also appreciated in value by 16%. This is reflected in the fundaEURtms higher NAV, and this is important because this underlying value acts like a aEURoemagnetaEUR for PCIaEURtms trading price. As a CEF, the fund has a fixed pool of shares and is subject to the short-term whims of the market (like an individual stock).

As days and weeks turn into months and years, PCIaEURtms price always gravitates towards its NAV. This has worked in our favor because weaEURtmve had a aEURoebuyaEUR rating on the fund whenever its NAV drifts too far below its price:

We Buy When Price Lags NAV



These price lags have provided us with additional opportunities to add to our position (and for new subscribers to get in at a good price). When PCI trades at or above its NAV (as it does right now), we donaEURtmt do anything. We just bank the 8.5% dividend.

(I explained our CEF strategy to The Wall Street JournalA on Monday .

Mr. Owens says high-premium CEFs are often similar to highflying stocks with big price-to-earnings ratios. aEURoeMaybe itaEURtmll work out for investors who buy high and sell even higher, but income investors should play the probabilities,aEUR he says. aEURoeAnd the odds favor the conventional wisdom: Never buy a CEF trading at a premium.aEUR

You can read the WSJaEURtms full CEF column here .)

Our contrarian income approach is simple, and it works. WeaEURtmre sitting on 87% profits including dividends from PCI, while the riskier S&P 500 returned only 52% over the same time period. Additional purchases in between (when we had a buy rating on the fund) also generated 20%+ annual gains.

One-click to 8%+ dividends and 87% total returns, whataEURtms not to like? Well, for those of you itching for more action and even higher returns, hereaEURtms what to do.

Strategy #2: More Clicks, More Opportunity for 20%+ Per Year

In the long run (months and years), fundamentals drive stocks. This is why safe dividends and dividend growers are the way to go. They will outperform non-payers and measly-payers over any meaningful time period.

But in the short run (days and weeks), there are aEURoetechnicalaEUR factors that matter more. And IaEURtmm not talking about chart patterns, waves or other mythical models. IaEURtmm talking about good old-fashioned supply and demand.

These are aEURoemomentum incomeaEUR buys. ItaEURtms a real thing and it can be a useful tool, even to us fundamental-focused investors.

While interest rates have downward momentum, big dividends are in high demand. I like five aEURoe2008-proofaEUR payers yielding 7.5% in particular right now. These stocks didnaEURtmt blink during the recent carnage, a sign that their shares are ready to run when markets calm down.

