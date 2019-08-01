How to Profit from Tech Stock Fear

(San Francisco)

The whole market is worried about tech, and with good reason. Current government investigations into antitrust practices could harm Silicon Valley's biggest tech companies. However, all the anxiety has created a potentially great way to profit from them-sell puts. Puts on tech companies are currently trading at a steep premium because of anxieties, but selling puts-a practice which profits when the share prices rise-can be a quite profitable at the moment.

FINSUM : We think this could be a good strategy for the next year. The likelihood of heavy tech regulation seems less under Republicans, so for the next year we think there is potentially smoother sailing for Silicon Valley. That said, regulating the industry is one of the few things both Trump and the Democrats agree on.