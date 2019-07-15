Quantcast

How To Invest In The Market With $5,000

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

Welcome to the first episode of Paper Traders where two average Joes find their way through the stock market with the help of professional traders and investors. On today's inaugural episode we are joined by Zacks EVP, Kevin Matras, where he helps us dive into the basic approach on the stock market. We touch on the types of investing strateigies, how much money we will be investing and at the end Kevin breaks down 4 top picks that Erique and Danny hope to add to their competing portfolios.

