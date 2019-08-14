How To Invest During A Trade War

Volatility continues to create this roller coaster ride in the stock market. With Trump delaying tariffs, trade talks continuing in two weeks and talks of recession warnings, there is quite a lot happening in the market. John Blank, Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, joins the podcast to break down the impacts it has in the U.S. and in the global economy. We take a look a specific sectors and stocks like, Best Buy BBY and KB Home KBH , to see how they are weathering the storm and break down their current valuations. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions!
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportKB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis ReportBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis ReportYanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (YZCAY): Free Stock Analysis ReportChina Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (CBGH): Get Free ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research