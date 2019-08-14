Quantcast

How To Invest During A Trade War

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

Volatility continues to create this roller coaster ride in the stock market. With Trump delaying tariffs, trade talks continuing in two weeks and talks of recession warnings, there is quite a lot happening in the market. John Blank, Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, joins the podcast to break down the impacts it has in the U.S. and in the global economy.  We take a look a specific sectors and stocks like, Best Buy BBY and KB Home KBH , to see how they are weathering the storm and break down their current valuations. To get recent Zacks video updates be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and participate by leaving any comments or questions!


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (YZCAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (CBGH): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KBH , BBY , YZCAY , CBGH


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar