How to Create Lasting Retirement Income

(New York)

Retirement income is such an important aspect of a financial advisor's job, that one could reasonably argue it is the main duty of the profession. With that in mind, here are a couple ways to create lasting retirement income for clients. The first tip is simple, and every advisor should know it-delay claiming Social Security until 70, which significantly boosts annual income. Social Security is uniquely built to help protect against many of the risks of retirement, with one specialist saying "It's indexed for inflation, it protects against longevity risk, and if the stock market crashes, it doesn't go down". The second part of this two-part strategy is to invest like one is still young. Since once is more hedged by greater Social Security income, one can afford to be more aggressive in markets.

FINSUM: This is a good basic strategy, though it requires working longer and a good degree of self-control.