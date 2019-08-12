How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: JKG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $214.61 per unit.

With JKG trading at a recent price near $192.55 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.46% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO), and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA). Although SNA has traded at a recent price of $153.00/share, the average analyst target is 14.05% higher at $174.50/share. Similarly, LECO has 14.04% upside from the recent share price of $82.93 if the average analyst target price of $94.57/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ZBRA to reach a target price of $234.43/share, which is 14.02% above the recent price of $205.61. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SNA, LECO, and ZBRA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF JKG $192.55 $214.61 11.46% Snap-On, Inc. SNA $153.00 $174.50 14.05% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO $82.93 $94.57 14.04% Zebra Technologies Corp. ZBRA $205.61 $234.43 14.02%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

