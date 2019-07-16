How The Parts Add Up: ONEY Targets $81

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel , we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $80.73 per unit.

With ONEY trading at a recent price near $71.28 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.25% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), Evercore Inc (Symbol: EVR), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG). Although TIF has traded at a recent price of $93.82/share, the average analyst target is 19.38% higher at $112.00/share. Similarly, EVR has 19.06% upside from the recent share price of $88.61 if the average analyst target price of $105.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SLG to reach a target price of $97.04/share, which is 18.68% above the recent price of $81.77. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TIF, EVR, and SLG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF ONEY $71.28 $80.73 13.25% Tiffany & Co. TIF $93.82 $112.00 19.38% Evercore Inc EVR $88.61 $105.50 19.06% SL Green Realty Corp SLG $81.77 $97.04 18.68%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

