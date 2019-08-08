Quantcast

How Retirees Can Navigate Market Volatility

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
(New York)

There are a lot of retirees, or near retirees, who have not had to navigate real market volatility for around a decade. And as any retiree knows, high volatility in or at retirement is a very scary prospect. However, there are ways to navigate it. Some tips including keeping a cash buffer, going bargain hunting in the market to find undervalued stocks, and re-evaluating stock exposure. Rotating into sectors that do well in downturns, like consumer staples, healthcare etc, can also be smart.

FINSUM : This is good advice. That said, the US may not be headed into a really bad economic and market scenario, so it may not be wise to get too defensive.

