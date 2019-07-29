How Retail Stocks Will React to Rate Cuts

(New York)

How might retail stocks react to rate cuts? That question hasn't gotten much air time lately, but is a good one considering how much investment there is in the sector. Generally speaking, low rates should be good for the sector as they would technically stoke consumer spending. However, the logic there gets skewed based on the underlying economy (i.e. how it is trending). For the current environment, the answer is that some retail stocks will benefit handsomely, while others will struggle. The "haves" will do well, while the "have nots" will continue to suffer. The "haves" include Amazon, Lululemon, Costco, while the "have nots" include cash strapped retailers like Gap and J.C. Penney.

FINSUM : So basically a rate cut will help those who are already doing well, but won't do much for the rest of the sector. This makes sense, as it is hard to see consumer spending changing much at the current stage of the cycle.