How Old Is Too Old to Benefit from a Roth IRA?

A recent pension reform proposal made it through the House, and a similar bill is working its way through the Senate. A provision in the SECURE Act removes the 70½ age limit cap on traditional IRA contributions. If this provision becomes law, it will give older workers another option for saving on a tax- advantaged basis.

The proposal reminded me that even without a law change, there are other ways to save on a tax-advantaged basis, as only traditional IRAs currently have an age cap. Other options, like Roth IRAs and employer sponsored retirement plans, are available to older workers, regardless of age.

The pension reform proposal makes this a good time to focus on an underutilized and important savings opportunity for older workers, the Roth IRA. Let's look at the details.

Who can contribute to a Roth IRA?

Roth IRA contributions are allowed without age limit as long as an older individual has earnings from employment and doesn't exceed the earnings limit. The maximum contribution of $7,000 can be made for a worker over the age of 50 in 2019 ($6,000 plus the $1,000 catch-up contribution) if he or she has earned at least $7,000. For single taxpayers, a full contribution is allowed if modified adjusted gross income is less than $122,000, and the ability to contribute is phased out completely if MAGI exceeds $137,000.

For married couples, the ability to contribute is phased out between $193,000 and $203,000. In addition, the same amount ($7,000) can be contributed for a non-working spouse over age 50 if the couple together has enough income to support the contribution ($14,000 of joint income to contribute $7,000 for each spouse), the couple files a joint tax return, and doesn't exceed the same earnings limit. This means that a couple, each age 73 with only one spouse working part-time and earning $15,000 for the year, can contribute $7,000 to a Roth IRA for each spouse (total of $14,000).

What are the tax considerations?

Contributions to Roth IRAs are made after-tax. The primary tax benefit is tha t earnings grow tax-free as long as certain requirements are met upon distribution. For earnings to qualify as tax-free distributions, the individual must have had a Roth IRA for five years and satisfy a trigger event. For most people, that is attaining age 59½. In addition, even if the five-year rule has not been satisfied, withdrawals are first considered a return of contributions, which are not taxed. So, a 71-year-old who makes her first contribution of $7,000 to a Roth IRA can take out up to $7,000 at any time without paying taxes. The earnings on this account will become tax-free after five years.

One other important tax consideration is that Roth IRAs are not subject to the required minimum distribution rules during the life of the participant, so the entire account can be saved until it is needed later in retirement, or if not needed, it is a tax-efficient vehicle to leave to heirs as distributions are tax-free. Note that the rules do limit how long tax-free growth can continue by generally requiring minimum distributions after the owner dies.

Why would an older worker want to make Roth IRA contributions?

Making Roth IRA contributions makes sense for a lot of older full- or part-time workers who are eligible to do so. A simple way at looking at this is that through the Roth IRA the older worker has the opportunity to reposition savings that have been in a taxable environment to a place where earnings will be tax-free. Contributions do not have to be from the employment, an individual just needs to have income to be eligible to contribute. Take that same 73-year-old, married worker earning $15,000 from part-time employment. The $7,000 contribution for both spouses ($14,000) could come from a certificate of deposit (CD) that is coming due or from some other taxable investment. This strategy can be done with little downside risk -- as the rules allow tax-free withdrawals of Roth IRA contributions at any time.

Here are other reasons an older worker may want to make Roth IRA contributions.