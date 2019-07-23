How I Invest for “Automatic” 7% Dividends, 82% Upside

By Brett Owens

I have no idea why youaEURtmd mess around with dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) when you can aEURoeautomaticallyaEUR bag a 7%+ income stream and 82%+ upside with the strategy IaEURtmll show you now.

Better yet, this outsized cash flow drops into your accountaEUR"and growsaEUR" every single month!

It takes almost no work. (Just one small, but potent, step, which IaEURtmll show you shortly.)

Before we get to that, letaEURtms look at just how easy it is to use this proven strategy to double upaEUR" and even triple up aEUR"the cash stream your portfolio is throwing off today.

This simple system looks like a garden-variety DRIP, but it has one simple aEURoehackaEUR that amps up our dividend and sets us up for fast 82%+ upside, too.

Making DRIPs Obsolete

The humble DRIP is a no-brainer for most folks: offered by most brokerages, these plans automatically reinvest your dividends back into the company that paid them, That adds to your share count, which bulks up your income stream.

Sounds great so far, right? The best part is that you typically pay zero brokerage commissions on these purchases.

But thereaEURtms a costly blind spot in most peopleaEURtms DRIP strategy: they limit themselves to the household names on the S&P 500. These days, thataEURtms a crowded trade, with the index up nearly 20% in six months. Stocks now trade at a frothy 21.3-times earnings.

Meantime, the marketaEURtms dividend yield has gone from pathetic to truly pathetic as share prices gained:

The S&P 500: A Dividend Desert



The bottom line? Buying your typical S&P 500 stock nowaEUR"either aEURoedirectaEUR or through DRIPsaEUR"means locking in a lower yield and less upside on any buy made today.

Talk about a poisoned chalice!

This is where my strategy comes in. Because weaEURtmre going to aEURoeunplugaEUR our dividends from the stocks that paid them and aEURoeredirectaEUR this cash into a group of stout dividend payers yielding that 7%, on average, I mentioned earlier.

The best part?

These sturdy income plays throw off a dead obvious signal when itaEURtms time to buy or sell! All we have to do is wait for that signal to appear, then buyaEUR"and keep piling in our dividend cash as these powerful income plays roll higher.

That makes DRIPs obsolete!

Because why would we mindlessly roll our cash into a particular stock every quarter when, at a glance, we can pinpoint exactly when (and where) to strike for the biggest upside?

HereaEURtms the best part: if you build an entire portfolio based on the steady 7%+ payers IaEURtmll show you in a minute, you could easily generate $42,000 a year in income on a $600K nest eggaEUR"nearly four times more income than an investor who sticks with the S&P 500.

And if you donaEURtmt need all that cash to pay the bills, great! You can funnel it back into these cash-rich income plays and grow your income stream even more. Cherry-pick the highest yielders and youaEURtmll be nicely set up for massive payouts of 8.7%, 8.9% and even 9.2%.

18 aEURoeAutomaticaEUR Ways to Bag 7%+ DividendsaEUR"and 82% GainsaEUR"NowA

The stocks and funds IaEURtmm talking about are the 18 names I recommend in my Contrarian Income Report service (which IaEURtmll show you when you click here ).

Right now, these 18 sturdy stocks and funds yield 7%, on average, and five boast payouts above 8%.

I know what youaEURtmre thinking: aEURoeBrett, how can payouts that high possibly be safe?aEUR

Let me put your mind at ease, because every month, I personally run each one through a rigorous aEURoedividend-safety check,aEUR starting with three things that are absolutely critical :

Rising free cash flow ( FCF )aEUR" unlike net income, which is an accounting measure that can be manipulated, FCF is a snapshot of how much cash a company is making once itaEURtms paid the cost of maintaining and growing its business; A payout ratio of 50% or less. The payout ratio is the percentage of FCF that went out the door as dividends in the last 12 months. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) use a different measure called funds from operations (FFO) and can handle higher payout ratios, sometimes up to 90%; A healthy balance sheet, with ample cash on hand and reasonable debt.

How have we done?

Our subscribers have bagged predictable 11.3% annualized returns since our launch in August 2015. Best of all, most of that steady gain was in cash, thanks to the portfolioaEURtms outsized dividend yield.

Not Your ParentsaEURtm Dividend ReinvestmentA

And as I mentioned above, these 18 investments are perfect for dividend reinvestment because each one gives us a dead-giveaway signal of when itaEURtms time to buy, sit tightaEUR"or sell.

To show you what I mean, consider closed-end funds (CEFs) , an overlooked corner of the market where dividends of 7% and upaEUR"often paid monthlyaEUR"are common. We hold nine CEFs in our Contrarian Income Report portfolio, mainly larger issues with market caps of $1 billion or higher.

We donaEURtmt have to get into the weeds here, but CEFs give off a crystal-clear signal that a big price rise is coming. YouaEURtmll find it in the discount to NAV, which is the percentage by which the fundaEURtms market price trails the market value of all the assets in its portfolio (known as the net asset value, or NAV).

This number is easy to spot and available on pretty well any fund screener.

This makes our plan simple: wait for the discount to sink below its usual level and make our move. Then weaEURtmll keep rolling our dividend cash into that fund until its discount reverts to aEURoenormal.aEUR

How My 1-Step Buy Signal Drove a Fast 82.1% Win

This is exactly what happened when we bought the PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Fund ( PCI ) back in May 2016.

Fund manager Dan Ivascyn, a superstar in the fixed-income world, taps PCIaEURtms portfolio of government bonds (both US and emerging market), mortgage-backed securities and high-yield corporate bonds to generate the fundaEURtms 8.7% yield (paid monthly).

Not only did we collect the fundaEURtms generous dividend, but we won two more ways during the three years weaEURtmve held PCI when its: