How Do Earnings Impact The Stock Market?

Danny Mac and Erique learn abou t earnings with Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian. We talk about the impact of the Q2 earnings season interest rate and how they could effect the market going forward. Sheraz previews Google GOOGL and Amazon AMZN earnings reports and we also look into Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK , Under Armour UAA , Square SQ and Disney DIS . Eric and Danny also look to add more holdings to continue building they portfolios. Tune in every Monday and Wednesday for new episodes!

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All





Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report