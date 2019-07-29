How China turned wine into vinegar for Remy

Reuters





By John Foley

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Versailles-like palace built by Chinese vintner Dynasty Fine Wines was a symbol of China's ambition to be a producer of quality. As far as founding investor Remy Cointreau is concerned, the edifice outside the northern city of Tianjin is a monument to failure. Dynasty's shares resumed trading in Hong Kong on Monday at a deep discount, six years after being suspended. Remy had the right idea, but in fast-growing developing markets it's as easy to enter too soon as too late.

China's appetite for wine has quadrupled since Dynasty's market debut, according to Euromonitor. French luxury house LVMH co-owns a vineyard in the mountainous province of Yunnan, while Pernod Ricard bought Ningxia-based Helan Mountain in 2012. Dynasty's fortunes, though, soured. In 2013, the Chinese venture said it had been accused of falsifying sales and recording spoiled product as valuable inventory. Its market capitalisation fell to $230 million before share trading was halted.

Dynasty last week finally published financial reports showing revenue in 2018 just 30% of what it was the year before the suspension, amid tough competition and what the company itself called "chaotic business management". Remy has written down its stake by almost 80%, and in March complained that its non-executive directors, including former Remy Chairman Francois Heriard-Dubreuil, had little influence. The chateau was sold in an auction with only one bidder.

Remy isn't the only Western company to get cut on the bleeding edge of China's economic opening. American Motors Corporation, maker of the Jeep, entered China around the same time as Remy and met with disaster. At least Dynasty still has value: $120 million by Monday's close. More importantly, Remy's sales of luxury cognac to Chinese retailers are growing at a double-digit rate. When fortune puts a stopper in one opportunity, it sometimes uncorks another.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Dynasty Fine Wines resumed trading in Hong Kong on July 29, more than six years after the Chinese vintner's stock was suspended. The stock was down almost 50% at HK$0.75 in afternoon trading.

- The company was formed in 1980 through a joint venture between a state-owned vineyard and what is now French liquor maker Remy Cointreau. It listed in Hong Kong in 2005.

- Dynasty said in 2013 that its auditors had received "anonymous allegations" regarding various aspects of its sales and inventory management.

- It said on July 26 that an investigation by accounting firm EY had produced no evidence of illegal behavior, but acknowledged problems with the availability of historical records, which it attributed to "chaotic business management".

- Remy Cointreau valued its 27% stake at 13.9 million euros, or HK$0.36 per share, in its annual report for the year ended March 31. Its annual report noted "the difficulty of non-executive directors in influencing the return to normal of the situation".

