Quantcast

How Big Is Pfizer's Generic Drugs Business That It Plans To Merge With Mylan?

By Trefis Team,

Shutterstock photo

Pfizer ( PFE ) today announced its plan to combine its generic drugs business with Mylan in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The combined entity could generate sales of over $20 billion by 2020, and Pfizer will hold a 57% stake in the new company, with Mylan holding the rest. In this note we take a look at the Pfizer's generic drugs business, and revenue and EBITDA forecasts for the combined entity, as guided by the company. You can view our interactive dashboard analysis ~ How Big Is Pfizer's Generic Drugs Business That It Plans To Merge With Mylan? ~ for more details.  In addition, you can see more of our data for Healthcare companies here.

Upjohn Is Pfizer's Generic Drugs Business

  • Pfizer changed its segmen t report ing structure in 2019. The company now reports revenues under three segments ~ Biopharma, Upjohn, and Consumer Healthcare.
  • Biopharma includes all of the previous Innovative Health business units (except Consumer Healthcare), as well as a new Hospital business, and Pfizer CentreOne (Pfizer's contract manufacturing operation). The segment also includes Pfizer's biosimilar portfolio (merged with Oncology and Inflammation & Immunology business units).
  • Upjohn includes branded and the generic established medicines business.
  • Pfizer's Consumer Healthcare business will be merged with GSK's consumer healthcare business to form a new company, with Pfizer owning a 32% stake.
  • Upjohn's revenues of $3.0 billion in Q1 2019, and $2.8 billion in Q2 2019 accounted for 23% and 21% of the company's total sales in the respective quarters.

Lyrica And Lipitor Are The Two Key Drugs Under Upjohn, And They Jointly Account For Over 50% of The Segment Revenues

  • Upjohn Revenue Breakup:
    •  Lyrica 38.6%
    • Lipitor 20.2%
    • Norvasc 9.8%
    • Celebrex 5.7%
    • Viagra 4.7%
    • Effexor 2.5%
    • Zoloft 2.2%
    • Xalatan 2.0%
    • Others 14.3%

Combined Sales of Upjohn & Mylan Could Be Around $20 Billion In 2020

  • Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan's combined sales could be around $20 billion in 2020.
  • However, Upjohn's contribution is expected to be lower given the expected trends in Lyrica sales.
  • Lyrica, a drug used for the treatment of neuropathic pain, post-herpetic neuralgia, fibromyalgia, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and epilepsy, garnered close to $5 billion in sales in 2018.
  • Lyrica lost its marketing exclusivity in June 2019, and it will face biosimilar competition, which will result in a significant dip in sales going forward.

The Combined Entity Could Garner $8 Billion In EBITDA In 2020

  • Mylan could generate close to $3.7 billion, while Upjohn could generate around $4.0 billion in EBITDA in 2020.
  • Synergies could be $250 million, as highlighted in the company's presentation.
  • This would result in total EBITDA for the joint entity to be $8.0 billion or 40% of the total expected sales.

What's behind Trefis? See How it's Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams  | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

All Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards  and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , US Markets , Investing Ideas
Referenced Symbols: PFE , JNJ , MRK , BMY , RHHBY


More from Trefis

Subscribe





Trefis
Contributor:

Trefis

Stocks












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar