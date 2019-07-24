How $1 Trillion-Plus Microsoft Still Has Momentum

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among technology companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is considered mature. Microsoft stock has a market value north of $1 trillion, it pays a dividend (a steadily rising one at that), and the company went public in 1978. So by nearly any stretch, Microsoft is indeed a mature company.



Yet even with those aforementioned traits, Microsoft stock has many of the hallmarks of a growth or momentum stock. Last week, the company said it earned $1.37 a share on revenue of $33.72 billion for its most recently completed fiscal quarter, easily topping Wall Street estimates of earnings of $1.21 per share on sales of $32.77 billion.

"It was a record fiscal year for Microsoft, a result of our deep partnerships with leading companies in every industry," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the earnings release.

Microsoft is also richly valued, a trait often reserved for younger growth companies. At nearly 27x forward earnings and 10.20x book value , Microsoft is pricier than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), a name often viewed as a growth stock. However, Microsoft stock deserves the lofty multiples. More importantly, the company delivers the earnings growth necessary to make those multiples seem not so frothy.

Some analysts overtly say Microsoft stock offers "growth at a reasonable price" and that the company's ability to execute not only warrants its rich valuations, but could portend more upside for the shares.

Awesome Azure of MSFT Stock

When we examined Microsoft stock here in March , it was noted that the company's cloud computing business was a major part of the bull thesis for the shares. In the fast-growing cloud computing arena, Microsoft competes with a slew of companies, including more nimble rivals, but in the enterprise cloud space, the chief rival is Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Some market observers have expressed doubts about Microsoft's ability to eat into AWS's market share, but the recent quarterly results indicate Azure, Microsoft's cloud business, is doing just fine. When our piece was published in mid-March, Microsoft stock trading around $115. It closed over $139 on Tuesday.

"With its large installed base of enterprise customers, hybrid cloud services and lack of channel conflicts, we view Microsoft as the best-positioned provider of cloud for enterprise adoption, which is accelerating and is a very large opportunity," said Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan after the earnings report.

AT&T (NYSE: T ) recently picked Azure for its cloud computing needs, marking a $2 billion contract win for Microsoft. Year-over-year, Azure posted revenue growth of 64% , and some naysayers call that "slowing down." You know there's a legitimate growth story on your hands when someone is complaining about 64% increases.

"Overall, results continue to reinforce our thesis, centering on customer adoption of hybrid cloud environments with Azure," said Morningstar . "Microsoft continues to use its dominant position of on-premises architecture to allow customers to move to the cloud easily and at their own pace, which we believe will continue. Adoption of cloud services in the form of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS remains robust for Microsoft, and the company has passed inflection points."

Bottom Line

At this writing, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, but some analysts think that number could jump to $1.3 trillion over the next year, indicating that 27x forward earnings is appropriate if not downright attractive.

Additionally, Microsoft stock isn't just a cloud story. The company has multiple compelling, growing revenue streams. Microsoft Office is growing. LinkedIn revenue jumped 14% last quarter. Microsoft could easily become a play in artificial intelligence and it is already a dominant force in video games . Those are two fast-growing markets right there and ones that are not always appreciated as they pertain to Microsoft stock.

Todd Shriber does not any of the aforementioned securities.

