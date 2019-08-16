Quantcast

Houthis say they launched drone attacks on a Saudi airport; Saudi TV says drone intercepted

By Reuters

CAIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis launched more drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport on Friday, halting air traffic there, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said.

Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the reported attacks and disruption to air traffic at the airport, which is in the southwest of Saudi Arabia about 150 kilometres (95 miles) from the border with Yemen.

However, later on Friday Saudi state television cited the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen as saying that a Houthi drone targeting the kingdom had been intercepted and downed. The television did not mention the airport.





