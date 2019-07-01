Quantcast

Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport leaves nine injured

By Reuters

CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - A drone attack by Yemen'sIran-aligned Houthi movement on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday left nine people injured, a Saudi-led coalition statement said.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said in the statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency that the nine civilian injured attack included one Indian and eight Saudis. All were in stable condition.

The Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have recently stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

Saudi owned Al-Arabiya TV also said Abha Airport had resumed flights.

A Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia last month died from wounds sustained in a drone attack on Abha Airport that was claimed by the Houthi movement in Yemen.





