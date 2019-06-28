Housebuilders take FTSE 100 higher, buyout offer helps Merlin soar

Shutterstock photo

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 28 (Reuters) - Housebuilders rose sharply on a reportthat Prime Minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stampduty and taxes, lifting London's main index on Friday, whileMadame Tussauds owner Merlin surged after a buyout offer.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC climbed 0.5% by 0737 GMT.

Housebuilders advanced after a media report said Johnson,the leading candidate to become the next Prime Minister, plansto slash stamp duty on house sales as part of an emergencybudget for a 'no-deal' Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z1KMurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z0O6

Shares of Persimmon PSN.L , Barratt BDEV.L , Taylor WimpeyTW.L and Berkeley BKGH.L jumped 2.2% to 3.3% and were thebiggest gainers on the blue-chip index.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L also rose 3% on the FTSE 100after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock.

Legoland operator Merlin EntertainmentsMERL.L moved 14%higher to 450.1 pence on the mid-cap index after agreeing to beacquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family andBlackstone BX.N in a 455 pence a share deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0013OM

Trading was generally muted as investors were cautious andwaiting for any signs of progress towards a resolution ofWashington and Beijing's trade dispute ahead of talks at the G20summit.

"Expectations are being managed though, so I would thinkthat for Trump and Xi to agree to delay the additional tariffsand for detailed talks to resume would be sufficient to leaveinvestors happy that things are moving," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson said.

Woodford Patient Capital TrustWPCT.L , whose stock hasbeen hit recently because of its association with fund managerNeil Woodford, rose 3.5% after it laid out plans to cut debt andrefresh its board. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z108

Airtel AfricaAAF.L , a unit of India'sBharti AirtelBRTI.NS , tanked more than 22% on its first day of trading. Itsshares debuted on the London stock market at 77 pence, below theIPO price of 80 pence.

