Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 rise, buyout offer helps Merlin soar



* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 rises 0.8%

* Housebuilders jump on report of cut to stamp duty, taxes

* Trump-Xi meeting on the horizon

* Merlin rejoices after buyout offer (Adds news items, updates to closing prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 28 (Reuters) - A report that prime ministerfront-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxesdrove gains in housebuilders and lifted London's main index onFriday, while Madame Tussauds owner Merlin surged after a buyoutoffer.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.2%, while the FTSE 250 .FTMC capitalised on a stronger pound to climb 0.8%.

Housebuilders advanced after a media report said Johnson,the leading candidate to succeed Theresa May as prime minister,plans to cut stamp duty on house sales as part of an emergencybudget for a "no-deal" Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z1KMurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z0O6

Shares of Persimmon PSN.L , Barratt BDEV.L , Taylor WimpeyTW.L and Berkeley BKGH.L jumped 1.5% to 4.2% and were amongthe biggest gainers on the blue-chip index.

Trading was generally muted and investors were cautious withthe focus on President Donald Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping atthe G20 summit this weekend, which could dictate the course ofthe U.S.-Chinese trade dispute as well as global markets.

"Expectations are being managed though, so I would thinkthat for Trump and Xi to agree to delay the additional tariffsand for detailed talks to resume would be sufficient to leaveinvestors happy that things are moving," Markets.com analystNeil Wilson said.

Still, bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interestrates guided the FTSE 100 to its best month since January,counteracting effects of U.S. sanctions on Iran and uncertaintyahead of the Trump-Xi showpiece.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L gained 4.1% after GoldmanSachs raised its rating on the stock.

Shares of GlencoreGLEN.L , which slipped nearly 5% in theprevious session after its mine collapsed in Congo, recoveredmost of those losses and added 4.2%. The miner confirmed theaccident would not impact production. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z2W6

Legoland operator Merlin EntertainmentsMERL.L moved 14%higher on the mid-cap index after agreeing to be acquired by theinvestment vehicle of Lego's founding family and Blackstone BX.N in a 455-pence-a-share deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0013OM

Woodford Patient Capital TrustWPCT.L , whose stock hasbeen hammered recently because of its association with fundmanager Neil Woodford, shed 2.6%. Shares had earlier gained 3.5%after the firm laid out plans to cut debt and refresh its board. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z108

Airtel AfricaAAF.L , a unit of India'sBharti AirtelBRTI.NS , tanked nearly 25% on its first day of trading. Itsshares debuted on the London stock market at 77 pence, below theIPO price of 80 pence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z1DQ (Additional reporting by Chris Peters and Samantha Machado inBengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr/Mark Heinrich) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))