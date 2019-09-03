Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. ( HLI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.81% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.18, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLI was $44.18, representing a -11.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 28.75% increase over the 52 week low of $34.32.

HLI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). HLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports HLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.79%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.